Can India end ICC knockout jinx vs Australia?

Can India end ICC knockout jinx vs Australia?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 03, 2025 16:12 IST

IMAGE: India have not beaten Australia in ICC knockouts matches since winning the 2011 World Cup quarter-final. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Captain Rohit Sharma dismissed the thought that India are under added pressure against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final, and felt that 'pressure to win' will be equal on both the teams.

India have not beaten Australia in ICC knockouts matches since winning the 2011 World Cup quarter-final. India lost to Australia in the semi-finals of the 2015 ODI World Cup and the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"Look, they are a great opposition to play against. All we had to do is what we have been thinking about the last three games and we have to approach that game in a similar fashion. We understand the opposition and how they play and stuff like that," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Rohit also warned of some intense competition in the semis to be played in Dubai on Tuesday.

"We will expect some nervy times as well in the middle. But that is how the game is being played these days. And you are talking about the semi-final. Obviously, the pressure will be on both teams to win that game," he added.

 

Rohit said Australia will offer a tough 'fight back' even without some big names such as Pat Cummins, but expressed confidence in his side's ability to ward off the Antipodeans' charge.

"But I think the more and more we focus on what we need to do as a group, as a player, as a batting unit, as a bowling unit, that helps us a lot. Australia has been such a great team over the years. So, we will expect some fight back.

"So, I think it is important for us to just keep focusing on what we need to do, keep doing our things and keep doing those things right. And then the result will come if we keep doing the things that we are supposed to," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
