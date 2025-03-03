HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Fielder Of The Match' Medal Goes Missing...

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 03, 2025 15:55 IST

Team India players

IMAGE: Team India's celebratory spirit took a playful turn when the medal went missing. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

The Indian dressing room, buzzing with post-victory elation, witnessed a moment of unadulterated fun during the Fielder of the Match' ceremony after conquering New Zealand in Dubai.

Securing their semi-final berth in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the team's celebratory spirit took a playful turn when the medal went missing.

Fielding Coach T Dilip named Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, and Shreyas Iyer as contenders, with Sri Lanka cricketer Udenka Nuwan Senevirathne ready to present the award. However, the anticipated moment was replaced by a comical search. 'Medal hi nehi hai. Kaha hai? ("medal isn't there. Where is it?)', Axar quipped.

 

Even Mohammed Shami was jokingly implicated by Dilip, adding to the team's playful banter. Despite the initial confusion, Axar ultimately found the missing medal, ensuring Kohli received his well-deserved recognition from Nuwan.

Virat Kohli

REDIFF CRICKET
Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

