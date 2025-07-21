Can India Break Old Trafford Jinx?

IMAGE: Old Trafford: Still unconquered by India. Photograph: Emirates Old Trafford/X

Manchester beckons Team India for the make-or-break fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and with it, the challenge of Old Trafford.

While many associate the city with its famous football club, the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, established in 1857, holds its own profound cricketing legacy.

It's a theatre where England's James Anderson shines brightest, and where legends like Jim Laker and Shane Warne carved their names into history.

Yet, for India, this ancient coliseum remains an unconquered frontier, a venue that has defied their efforts in Test cricket for 88 years.

India at Old Trafford: 9 Attempts, No Wins

India has played nine Test matches at Old Trafford over the decades -- drawing five and losing four -- with their first appearance in 1936 and the most recent in 2014. Despite some resilient individual performances, a victory has remained elusive.

India's match-wise Test records at Old Trafford

Opposition Date Result v England July 25, 1936 draw v England July 20, 1946 draw v England July 17, 1952 lost v England July 23, 1959 lost v England August 5, 1971 draw v England June 6, 1974 lost v England June 24, 1982 draw v England August 9, 1990 draw v England August 7, 2014 lost

July 25-28, 1936

Result: Draw

Captain: Maharajah of Vizianagram

India's first-ever Test at Old Trafford came during their challenging 1936 tour of England. After a modest start -- with Vijay Merchant scoring 33 -- India posted 203 in the first innings, thanks to valuable contributions from Syed Wazir Ali and Cotar Ramaswami.

England replied with a commanding 571/8 declared, led by Wally Hammond's masterful 167. Facing a massive deficit, India showed remarkable resilience in the second innings as Mushtaq Ali (112) and Vijay Merchant (114) stitched together a memorable 203-run partnership. Rain ultimately forced a draw, but India's spirited fightback earned widespread praise.

July 20-24, 1946

Result: Draw

Captain: Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi

India returned to Old Trafford in 1946, shortly after World War II, for their second Test at the venue. England batted first and posted 294, with Wally Hammond top-scoring with 69.

India began their reply on a promising note -- Vijay Merchant compiled a fluent 78, while Mushtaq Ali contributed 46. However, persistent rain once again disrupted proceedings, preventing either side from gaining a firm grip on the match. With no decisive play possible, the Test ended in a tame draw.

July 17-22, 1952

Result: England won by an innings and 207 runs

Captain: Vijay Hazare

IMAGE: Vijay Hazare, regarded as one of India's finest batsmen. Photograph: Central Press/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

This was a forgettable outing for India at Old Trafford. England rode on Len Hutton's composed 104 to post 347. In reply, India suffered one of their most dismal batting collapses in Test history, skittled out for just 58 in the first innings.

The pace duo of Fred Trueman and Alec Bedser tore through the lineup, ruthlessly exposing India's struggles against seam and swing in English conditions.

July 23-28, 1959

Result: England won by 171 runs

Captain: Datta Gaekwad

England piled up 490 in their first innings. The visitors could only manage 208 in response and were asked to follow on.

In the second innings, India put up a more spirited fight -- Abbas Ali Baig (112, a century in his first Test), Polly Umrigar (118) and Nari Contractor (56) all showed resilience, but their efforts fell short.

July 6-11, 1971

Result: Draw

Captain: Ajit Wadekar

IMAGE: Ajit Wadekar who led India to its first-ever series win in England in 1971. Photograph: Central Press/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

India posted a competitive 212 in the first innings, thanks to Sunil Gavaskar's 57 and Eknath Solkar's gritty 50.

England had earlier replied with 386, anchored by Ray Illingworth's 108, and in the second innings, Brian Luckhurst's patient 101 ensured they reached 245.

India scored 65/3 in the second inning before the Test ended in a draw. India won the third Test at the Oval, marking its first ever series win in England.

July 11-16, 1974

Result: England won by 113 runs

Captain: Ajit Wadekar

This Test was part of India's disastrous 1974 tour of England, infamously remembered as the 'Summer of 42' after a historic batting collapse at Lord's. At Old Trafford, the struggles continued. England piled up 328 in the first innings, led by centuries from Keith Fletcher (123) and John Edrich (100).

India replied with 246, but their second innings folded for just 182. Chris Old did the damage with four wickets, and India succumbed to another innings defeat, unable to recover from early setbacks.

June 24-28, 1982

Result: Draw

Captain: Sunil Gavaskar

At Old Trafford, India finally showed some real grit. England had the upper hand early, with Ian Botham's dominant 128, Geoff Cook's 66 and Geoff Millar's 98 powering them to 425.

India fought back impressively. Sandeep Patil (129*), Gundappa Viswanath (54), Syed Kirmani (58), Kapil Dev (66) helped India post 379/8 before the game finished in a draw.

August 9-14, 1990

Result: Draw

Captain: Mohammad Azharuddin

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar, Captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajit Wadekar. Photograph: Central Press/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

This Test is etched in history as the match where 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar announced himself to the world with his maiden Test century -- an unbeaten 119 that helped India escape defeat.

England had taken control early, piling up runs through Graham Gooch (116), Mike Atherton (131) and Robin Smith (121).

A spirited 179 from Mohammad Azharuddin, a gritty 93 by Sanjay Manjrekar and Sachin's 68, India scored 432 in the first innings.

England declared at 320 for 4. Sachin, Manoj Prabhakar (67) stitched together a crucial partnership that defied England's attack and secured a memorable draw on the final day.

August 7-9, 2014

Result: England won by an innings and 54 runs

Captain: M S Dhoni

IMAGE: M S Dhoni speaks to the media at the Old Trafford football ground. Photograph: Manchester United/Facebook

India's most recent outing at Old Trafford was nothing short of a nightmare. The visitors were skittled out for 152 in the first innings and 161 in the second, crumbling under relentless pressure from James Anderson and Stuart Broad who returned with staggering figures of 6/25.

England put up a solid 367 on the board, with Joe Root top-scoring with 77.

The match was over within three days, and India suffered a crushing defeat.

India's Test record at Old Trafford in Manchester

Matches played: 9 Won: 0 Defeats: 4 Draws: 5 Highest Total: 432 vs England in 1990 Lowest Total: 58 vs England 1952 Most runs: 242 runs Sunil Gavaskar Highest Score: 179 off 243 balls by Mahammad Azharuddin Best Bowling: Dilip Doshi 6/102

Fortress Breaking Is Now a Habit

History says India has never won a Test at Old Trafford. But then again, history also said India couldn't win at the Gabba, Edgbaston, or Cape Town -- until they did.

But if there's anything Indian cricket has shown in the past decade, it's the ability to rewrite history. From their heroic victory at the Gabba in 2021 to finally breaching Edgbaston earlier this month, India has been relentless in conquering old nemeses.

Each of these wins came at venues where India had either never won or not done so in decades -- a testament to the team's growing resilience and hunger under evolving leadership.

Can Shubman Gill and his men rewrite the script once more? The answer begins unrolling on July 23.