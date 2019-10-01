Cricket Buzz: Sangakkara is first non-British MCC president

October 01, 2019 10:15 IST

IMAGE: Children watch the match with MCC president Kumar Sangakarra. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for MCC

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara, on Tuesday, took charge as the president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Sangakkara is the first non-British President of MCC and he will hold the post for one year. "I am thrilled to hold the prestigious position of MCC President and I look forward to working hard with the MCC to build on this incredible year of cricket," Sangakkara said in an official statement.

"We have an opportunity to convert more supporters to the game we love and educate them about the fantastic work MCC does locally, nationally and globally for cricket and those communities," he added.

Sangakkara's tenure as MCC President will include two England Test matches against West Indies and Pakistan, and ODI against Australia and the launch of The Hundred competition.

His nomination was announced by the outgoing President, Anthony Wreford, at the MCC Annual General Meeting at Lord's in May this year.

Sangakkara has been associated with the MCC for a long time. He played against the club in 2002 and in the match, he opened the batting for the touring Sri Lankan side.

He also played for the MCC against an International XI at Lord's in the 2005 Tsunami Relief Match.

Brathwaite cleared to bowl in international cricket by ICC

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite has been cleared to bowl in international cricket by the ICC after it found the bowling action of the Caribbean player legal.

All-rounder Brathwaite, who bowls off-spin, had been reported for suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston, which ended on September 2.

He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment test in Loughborough, United Kingdom on September 14, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.