Gambhir mocks security provided to Sri Lanka in Pakistan

Last updated on: October 01, 2019 12:52 IST

IMAGE: Gambhir lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his UNGA speech and termed it as 'role model for terrorists'. Photograph: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir who is known for speaking his mind loud and clear, mocked the security provided to Sri Lanka's cricket team which is currently touring Pakistan for a three-match ODI and T20I series.

Gambhir shared the video on Twitter and said, "Itna Kashmir Kiya ke Karachi bhool Gaye" (They rant about Kashmir so much that they forgot Karachi)."

In the video, two men seem to be mocking the security that has been deployed for the Sri Lankan team. Few vehicles were seen escorting the Islanders to the National Stadium in Karachi.

On Monday, Gambhir lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his UNGA speech and termed it as 'role model for terrorists'.

"Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behaviour. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of the strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community," Gambhir had tweeted.

The second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was won by the hosts as they displayed a clinical performance. The final match of the 50-over series will be played on October 2.

Batting first Pakistan scored 305/7 in the allotted fifty overs and then they bundled out Sri Lanka for 238 runs, scripting a win by 67 runs.