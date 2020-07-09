Buzz: 'New Zealand hosting IPL is speculation'

July 09, 2020 11:45 IST

IMAGE: The BCCI is eyeing the September-November window to host the Indian Premier League that has been postponed because of the pandemic. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has refuted reports that it has offered to host the now-postponed Indian Premier League this year, terming the reports as "speculation".

NZC spokesperson Richard Boock said the cricket board has not expressed its interest to host the IPL, which was to be held in March this year but was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so," NZC spokesperson Boock was quoted as saying by Radio New Zealand.

Boock's statement came in after a BCCI official stated that New Zealand have also joined along with UAE and Sri Lanka the race to host this year's IPL if it is shifted out of India because of the pandemic.

The BCCI is eyeing the September-November window to host the event in place of the World T20 in Australia, which is certain to be postponed because of the growing cases of the deadly virus.

If the IPL is taken out of the country, it will be the second such instance.

Its 2009 edition was hosted by South Africa because of the general elections in India.

Domestic cricket will only happen when travelling is safe: Ganguly

The Indian domestic season will only start when it is safe for young players to travel within the country for their Ranji Trophy matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said.

There is a huge uncertainty with regards to India's domestic tournaments as IPL will be happening in October leading to a curtailed season due to coronavirus.

The 2020-21 domestic season would have started with Vijay Hazare in late August followed Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Last season's Irani Cup was cancelled due to announcement of Lockdown 1.

Asked about domestic cricket and junior cricket, Ganguly told Sports Tak, "It is necessary, but it will happen only after coronavirus. When it is safe, only then, especially junior cricket."

"We don't want to expose young players. Our country is so large and our domestic cricket is so robust that everyone has to travel and play. So, till the time it is not safe, it will not happen," clarified the BCCI boss.

Similarly, there are various tournaments for age group cricket.

India on Thursday recorded single-day spike of 24,879 COVID-19 cases as the overall tally mounted to 7,67,296. The death toll stood at 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, as per the Union health ministry.

Devine named full-time New Zealand women's team captain

All-rounder Sophie Devine will be the new captain of the New Zealand women's cricket team, taking over from Amy Satterthwaite, who will be her deputy once she returns from maternity leave.

"Sophie Devine has been confirmed as the WHITE FERNS captain with Amy Satterthwaite to take the role of vice-captain following her return from maternity leave," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a press release.

Devine took over the White Ferns captaincy in an interim capacity last season, and her strong leadership led to her being offered the captaincy on a full-time basis.

The 30-year-old has played 105 ODIs and 91 T20 Internationals for the White Ferns, aggregating a total of 4954 runs and 158 wickets.

Satterthwaite will return after maternity leave and will form a key part of the leadership group as the team work towards the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 to be hosted by New Zealand early next year.

"It's a huge honour and privilege to be awarded the White Ferns captaincy," said Devine.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as captain over the past season. It was challenging results-wise at times, but I feel we are moving in the right direction as a team, both with our cricket and our team culture," she said.

Devine said that she was looking forward towards forging a strong leadership group with Satterthwaite.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with Amy who has an exceptional cricketing brain and I feel we can form a strong leadership partnership in combination with a well-established leadership group."

Satterthwaite on her part said being the skipper of the White Ferns was a great privilege.

"I'm looking forward to returning to international cricket and doing my best to support Sophie and the team," said Satterthwaite.

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter has been impressed with the way Devine has taken the captaincy in her stride over the past season.

"Sophie is a strong leader, she has her own style and knows what she wants from herself and the team," Carter said.

The process undertaken by NZC acknowledged from the outset that Satterthwaite, having taken maternity leave, remained the incumbent captain.

Devine will assume the role of full-time captain immediately with the White Ferns preparing for split-squad training camps starting in Lincoln next week.

Bangladesh plans to hold incomplete season of DPL at 2 venues

The incomplete 2019-20 season of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, might resume at two specific places -- Krira Shikhkha Protishthan (BKSP) and the stadia in Cox's Bazar.

The development came to light during an online meeting between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and several cricketers and the players' association.

However, the authorities have not yet decided the time and roadmap for the resumption of domestic cricket.

Kazi Inam Ahmed, chairman of the cricket committee of the Dhaka Metropolis team, said during the meeting they have tried to ensure the BCB, clubs and players to remain "mentally prepared" to start the league in two-weeks' notice.

"Players want to get back to playing but the BCB has to decide after talking to different government bodies and agencies," Ahmed was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We cannot mention a particular date because we haven't reached that stage yet. But I want the clubs to be prepared for a two-weeks' notice. The same goes for players and our facilities. We have to get things in order now, so that we can turn things around in a short time."

The meeting was attended by senior national team players Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury, board directors Naimur Rahman and Khaled Mahmud (who are also president and vice-president of the players' association respectively) besides other stakeholders.

"I can totally have players and staffs in complete isolation (at BKSP and Cox's Bazar)," Ahmed said

"I will be doing an internal assessment, because I want to make sure we have enough facilities in these two venues."

BKSP is a sports institute situated in Savar, 40km from Dhaka, where three cricket grounds usually host first-class and DPL matches. It also has hostels for athletes and students and professional cricket teams.

Meanwhile, the players' association has requested the BCB to ask the Premier League clubs to release half salaries of every contracted player.