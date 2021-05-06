News
Buttler's warm parting message for India

Buttler's warm parting message for India

Source: ANI
May 06, 2021 14:26 IST
Joss Buttler's Twitter post

Amid the rampant second Covid-19 wave in the country, England and Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler has said that India is going through difficult times and he also urged everyone to stay safe.

"India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves," tweeted Buttler.

SunRisers Hyderabad's Director of Cricket Tom Moody also urged everyone in India to stay safe and take all precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"To those who are suffering my heart is filled with love for you and your families, I pray for your safety and well-being. Please do what you can to stay at home and be safe. Thank you for your kind support and warm hospitality once again, until we meet again, take care," tweeted Moody.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday had confirmed that eight of the 11 English players who were playing in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had returned home after the season was postponed on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler

Source: ANI
Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

