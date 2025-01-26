HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Buttler scripts T20I record vs India...

By Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 26, 2025 01:14 IST

 England skipper Jos Buttler has logged his name in the record books during the 2nd T20I against India on Saturday

IMAGE: England skipper Jos Buttler has logged his name in the record books during the 2nd T20I against India on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

England skipper Jos Buttler on Saturday, etched his name in the annals of T20I cricket.

Buttler, a clean hitter of the ball, scored a 30-ball 45 on a two-paced wicket to help push his team's total to 165 for 9 in the 2nd T20I against India in Chennai on Saturday.

While the Indian spinners kept taking wickets at regular intervals, he held up one end and tried to up the ante when he had the opportunity.

 

His innings of 45 included 2 fours and 3 sixes and in so doing, he is now the highest run-getter against India in T20Is with 611 runs in 24 matches.

The record was previously held by West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran (592 runs in 20 matches).

Glenn Maxwell (574 runs in 22 matches), David Miller (524 runs in 25 matches) and Aaron Finch (500 runs in 18 matches) round up the top five run getters against India in T20Is.

Coming to the match, after Buttler was dismissed, Jamie Smith (22) and Brydon Carse (30) made quickfire knocks to take England past the 160-run mark.

However, his team failed to defend 165 runs and the England captain gave credit to India's Tilak Varma for taking the game away from his side.

"Great game. Really exciting end, credit to Tilak for getting them over the line. We created a lot of chances, really pushed them close. Really pleased the way we went about with the bat.

"There was the aggression we asked for, nearly a defendable score. Jamie Smith on debut playing the way he did, Brydon Carse and the guys creating chances with the ball. We will improve on it all but happy with the style.

"They are going to play three spinners, so they are going to take wickets. If we take them for runs, I am happy."

Norma Godinho / Rediff.com
