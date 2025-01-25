HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'What a brilliant achievement by the J&K Ranji Trophy team'

'What a brilliant achievement by the J&K Ranji Trophy team'

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
Share:

January 25, 2025 17:31 IST

Jammu and Kashmir's players and support staff celebrate on defeating Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy match on Saturday

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir's players and support staff celebrate on defeating Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy match on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, congratulated the senior men's cricket team for beating defending champions Mumbai by five wickets in a Ranji Trophy game on Saturday.

 

"What a brilliant achievement by the J&K Ranji Trophy team. To defeat the defending champions & that too in their own backyard is a memorable achievement. I send my congratulations to the players, the management & support staff. We are all very proud of you," the CM said in a post on his official handle on X.

This is the second time that J&K team has defeated the 42-time champions in the latter's backyard.

Pacers Umar Nazir Mir, Auqib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh shared 19 Mumbai wickets amongst themselves to set up the victory before the batters surpassed the target of 205 without much fuss.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Loving this from New India! No fear cricket'
'Loving this from New India! No fear cricket'
Taare Zameen Pe: Indian stars FAIL on Ranji return
Taare Zameen Pe: Indian stars FAIL on Ranji return
Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra's Ankeet Bawne suspended
Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra's Ankeet Bawne suspended
Power-hitting At Its Best!
Power-hitting At Its Best!
India have missed a trick by dropping Siraj: Pathan
India have missed a trick by dropping Siraj: Pathan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Toppers Don't Want You to Know

webstory image 2

5 Extremely Imp Reasons To Drink A Lot Of Water Daily

webstory image 3

7 Ultimate Peanut Butter Recipes For PB Day

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Indonesian Prez Prabowo Subianto1:14

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Indonesian Prez...

Vande Bharat's successful trial run on world's highest rail bridge1:43

Vande Bharat's successful trial run on world's highest...

President Trump departs for Asheville, North Carolina4:01

President Trump departs for Asheville, North Carolina

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD