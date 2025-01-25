IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir's players and support staff celebrate on defeating Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy match on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, congratulated the senior men's cricket team for beating defending champions Mumbai by five wickets in a Ranji Trophy game on Saturday.

"What a brilliant achievement by the J&K Ranji Trophy team. To defeat the defending champions & that too in their own backyard is a memorable achievement. I send my congratulations to the players, the management & support staff. We are all very proud of you," the CM said in a post on his official handle on X.

This is the second time that J&K team has defeated the 42-time champions in the latter's backyard.

Pacers Umar Nazir Mir, Auqib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh shared 19 Mumbai wickets amongst themselves to set up the victory before the batters surpassed the target of 205 without much fuss.