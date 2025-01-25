Injured Reddy sidelined for remainder of T20Is

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
January 25, 2025 17:16 IST

Shivam Dube was recalled despite his poor outing for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy this week

IMAGE: Shivam Dube was recalled to Indian T20 squad despite his poor outing -- a pair -- for Mumbai, in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir this week. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube is set to be recalled in the Indian squad for the last three T20 Internationals against England as Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to be out due to an unspecified injury.

Dube is expected to link up with the national squad before their third T20I in Rajkot on January 28.

 

Dube, who last played for India during the series against Sri Lanka in July last year, had a layoff due to back injury and recently returned to domestic cricket after rehabilitation.

The 31-year-old didn't find a place in the squad against England because of Reddy's recent exploits, and despite bagging a duck in both innings against Jammu and Kashmir in his comeback first-class game, the Ranji Trophy match this week, he received the selectors' nod.

The big-hitter has so far played 33 T20Is in which he has scored 448 runs at a strike rate of nearly 135 and picked up 11 wickets with his military medium pace bowling.

