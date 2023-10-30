Livingstone fires back: 'No dressing room drama'

Hand on heart, nothing going on in dressing room, says Liam Livingstone in response to Eoin Morgan's unsettling comment

IMAGE: England players look dejected after the match. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

'Hand on heart there is nothing going on in this team,' said England batter Liam Livingstone in response to former skipper Eoin Morgan's 'something unsettled within the team' remark in the wake of its disastrous run in the ongoing World Cup.

Having suffered their fifth loss in six games, defending champions England are on the brink of an embarrassing exit.

"Everybody in the dressing room has got immense respect for Morgs (Morgan) but hand on heart I can tell you there is nothing going on in the dressing room. Everybody is working as hard to try and turn this around," Livingstone said after the 100-run loss to India.

Morgan, who was the architect of England's white-ball revolution that led to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019, sensed something unsettling within the team and felt that could be the cause of the side's shambolic run.

"I've never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this England team, given the level of expectation that is on their shoulders."

"There's something within the team that is definitely unsettled. The method, which they're trying to use and given the substantial nature in which they've lost the games, it is definitely called into question, the morale within the changing room and the confidence."

"It must be at its lowest that it's been for a considerable period of time now," Morgan, who is in India as a commentator, told Sky Sports.

Livingstone is among the key players who have underperformed for England. Most of the cricketers have tons of experience of playing in Indian conditions.

"This is is 50 over cricket, IPL is T20 cricket. It is a very different game. We are not just playing good enough cricket at the moment."

"It was a difficult pitch there was a bit of spin also. The ball came on nicely in the evening. I did not think it was a horrendous surface," said Livingstone referring to their 129 all out against India.