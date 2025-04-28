Bumrah surpasses Malinga as MI's top wicket-taker

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga shared a touching exchange that captured the spirit of MI’s legacy. Photograph and video: Mumbai Indians/X

Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in Mumbai Indians' history books on Sunday, surpassing Lasith Malinga to become the franchise’s all-time leading wicket-taker.

In a moment filled with pride and mutual admiration, Bumrah and Malinga shared a touching exchange that captured the spirit of MI’s legacy. Bumrah now leads the charts with 174 wickets to his name.

Bumrah’s fiery spell of 4/22 not only scripted the milestone but also propelled MI to a thumping 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.

Following Mumbai’s dominant 54-run win, the franchise shared a special moment between the two legends on social media. In a brief conversation, Bumrah humbly said that Malinga "is still better," to which the Sri Lankan legend warmly replied, "He is the best."

Inside the dressing room, left-arm pacer Trent Boult presented Bumrah with the Best Bowler award. Amid light-hearted banter, Boult encouraged Bumrah to give a short speech. The ever-humble Bumrah kept it simple, "We are not complacent, we are really clinical. Let's keep the momentum going."

Bumrah’s clinical burst dismantled LSG’s top and middle order during their chase of 216, leaving the visitors reeling and out of contention.

Earlier, Mumbai's batting unit laid the perfect platform for the win. Ryan Rickelton (58) gave MI a flying start with a fluent knock, while Suryakumar Yadav (54) provided the fireworks at the back end, helping the team post a daunting total of 215/7.

Reflecting on the batting performance, Rohit Sharma praised the contributions of both players while handing them the Best Batter awards, "When it comes to our batting, we always talk about laying the foundation and then finishing from there. Ryan laid the foundation superbly, and Surya carried it through. Brilliant hands from both."

With their fifth straight victory, Mumbai Indians moved up to third place on the points table, with 12 points from 10 matches. They will now aim to extend their winning streak to six when they face the struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday.