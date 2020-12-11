News
Krunal Pandya joins Indian cricket's tattoo brigade

Krunal Pandya joins Indian cricket's tattoo brigade

By Rediff Cricket
December 11, 2020 13:41 IST
Tattoos are very common among Indian cricketers. The sight of a cricketer flaunting several tattoos is a common sight.

Virat Kohli apparently has 11 tattoos all over his body!

Hardik Pandya has many tattoos that reflect his personality. From a 'Believe' tattoo to an animal 'paws' tattoo, Hardik is one true ink addict.

Elder bro Krunal Pandya has just got his first tattoo.

Krunal's intense and massive black shaded tattoo on his arm signifies 'subconscious mind'.

'Ink what you believe in' the cricketer tweeted, calling it the 'real source of energy'.

 

Krunal Pandya

Photographs: Kind courtesy Krunal Pandya/Twitter

Krunal Pandya

Rediff Cricket
