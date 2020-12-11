Krunal Pandya joins Indian cricket's tattoo brigade

December 11, 2020 13:41 IST

Tattoos are very common among Indian cricketers. The sight of a cricketer flaunting several tattoos is a common sight.

Virat Kohli apparently has 11 tattoos all over his body!

Hardik Pandya has many tattoos that reflect his personality. From a 'Believe' tattoo to an animal 'paws' tattoo, Hardik is one true ink addict.

Elder bro Krunal Pandya has just got his first tattoo.

Krunal's intense and massive black shaded tattoo on his arm signifies 'subconscious mind'.

'Ink what you believe in' the cricketer tweeted, calling it the 'real source of energy'.