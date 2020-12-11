PIX: Tour match, Day 1, Sydney

December 11, 2020 13:12 IST

Images from Day 1 of the Day-Night Tour match played in Sydney on Friday.

IMAGE: Australia A's Jack Wildermuth celebrates with team mates after claiming the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Jack Wildermuth bagged three wickets in the opening session of the day-night warm-up game and reduced India to 111/6 before the tea in Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli.

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for the visitors but the latter was soon dismissed, caught at first slip in the third over off Sean Abbott.

Shubman Gill came in to bat at Kohli's position and joined Shaw in the middle. The duo added a quick 63-run partnership, smashing the bowlers all around the ground.

Sutherland then got the much-needed breakthrough, dismissing Shaw (40 off 29 balls) to break the blossoming partnership.

IMAGE: Cameron Green celebrates after dismissing Shubman Gill. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Hanuma Vihari’s stay at the crease lasted just 15 runs before Wildermuth sent him back to the pavilion in the 22nd over.

In the next over, Cameron Green dismissed Gill seven short of his half-century caught behind by Alex Carey -- India losing two back-to-back wickets with the score reading 102.

Rahane (4) and Rishabh Pant (5) were then taken out by Wildermuth.

Wriddhiman Saha is unbeaten at 0 and will resume his innings after tea.

For Australia, Wildermuth bagged three wickets while Abbott, Conway, Sutherland clinched one wicket each.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli on Friday opted out of the day-night warm-up game against Australia A, deciding to give his body some rest after having played in all the preceding limited-overs matches.

IMAGE: India's Ajinkya Rahane walks off after being dismissed by Jack Wildermuth. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

India won the toss and elected to bat in the three-day game.

The game is more of a simulation ahead of the series opening day-night Test, which will be played with a pink ball from December 17 to 21 at Adelaide.

The touring Indians don't have enough experience of facing the pink ball in top-flight cricket, having played only one such Test against Bangladesh last year.

India though won that game, held at the Eden Gardens, by a handsome margin of innings and 46 runs.

Australia have played in quite a few pink-ball day-nighters over the last few years.

After Adelaide, the matches will be played at Melbourne (from December 26 to 30), Sydney and Brisbane in January.

Four members of Australia's Test squad are playing in the tour game — opening batsman Joe Burns, all-rounder Cameron Green, pace bowler Sean Abbott and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson.

India are coming into the game after having won the T20I series 2-1 following a loss in the ODI rubber by a similar margin.

Teams

India: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia A: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitch Swepson, Harry Conway.