News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit clears fitness test at NCA

Rohit clears fitness test at NCA

Source: PTI
December 11, 2020 13:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Twitter

Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday cleared an eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ahead of the four-Test series against Australia starting December 17.

 

Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League, which led to him missing the white-ball leg of the ongoing tour. He is also out of reckoning for the first two Tests but can now be there for the last two games.

"Rohit has cleared the fitness Test and will soon be flying out to Australia," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rohit's fitness test took place under the supervision of NCA director Rahul Dravid, who is entrusted with the responsibility of giving him his fitness certificate.

Rohit is expected to fly out in the next couple of days and will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine before being able to train for the last two Tests in Sydney (Jan 7 to 11) and Brisbane (Jan 15 to 19).

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Smith looks to make up for lost time against India
Smith looks to make up for lost time against India
IPL: Dhoni made more money than Rohit, Kohli
IPL: Dhoni made more money than Rohit, Kohli
'IPL has played huge role in reducing animosity'
'IPL has played huge role in reducing animosity'
Covishield volunteer decides to sue Serum Institute
Covishield volunteer decides to sue Serum Institute
X'mas Recipes: Red Velvet Cake, Chicken in Lemon Sauce
X'mas Recipes: Red Velvet Cake, Chicken in Lemon Sauce
Repeal farm laws, don't want amendments: Farmers
Repeal farm laws, don't want amendments: Farmers
PIX: Tour match, Day 1, Sydney
PIX: Tour match, Day 1, Sydney

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Can Team India harmonise sans Virat 'Lennon' Kohli?

Can Team India harmonise sans Virat 'Lennon' Kohli?

'3 years and onto a lifetime together'

'3 years and onto a lifetime together'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use