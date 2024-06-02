Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KKR/X.com

Fresh off his triumph with the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, cricketer Venkatesh Iyer took the wedding vows with his fiancee Shruti Raghunathan in a traditional South Indian ceremony on Sunday.

Shruti looked radiant in a breathtaking blue saree adorned with intricate gold embroidery, while Venkatesh sported a traditional outfit.

The couple's wedding photos have taken social media by storm, with fans and fellow cricketers showering them with congratulations.

The Kolkata Knight Riders themselves joined in the celebrations, sharing a heartwarming message and photo on their social media channels. ‘Congratulations Venkatesh & Shruti, you're winning in life!’ read the KKR post.

With the wedding bells ringing and the IPL trophy secured, it's a double celebration for Venkatesh Iyer. Wish the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness together!