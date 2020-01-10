News
Bumrah is India's highest wicket-taker in T20s

Last updated on: January 11, 2020 00:02 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has 53 T20 wickets to his name from 45 T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah became India's highest wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals after he dismissed Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka in third and final T20 outing against Sri Lanka, in Pune, on Friday.

 

Bumrah now has 53 T20 wickets to his name from 45 T20 internationals. Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (52 wickets from 37 matches) and ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wickets from 46 matches) are joint-second on the list.

Bumrah returned to international cricket from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka after recovering from an injury.

He had figures of 1 for 32 in the second T20 at Indore, which the hosts had won by seven wickets. The Gujarat pacer returned figures of 1 for 5 in two overs in the third and final T20, which India won by 78 runs, and made his comeback a memorable one.

