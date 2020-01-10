PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20

January 10, 2020 21:33 IST

Images from the third T20 International between India and Sri Lanka, in Pune, on Friday.

IMAGE: India’s Shikhar Dhawan and K L Rahul celebrate a boundary during the third T20 International against Sri Lanka, in Pune, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Shikhar Dhawan roared back to form with a muscular half-century in the company of a sublime KL Rahul as India posted a competitive 201 for 6 against Sri Lanka despite a middle-order collapse, in the third T20 International, in Pune, on Friday.

Dhawan, who has been under pressure to perform for some time now, smashed 52 off 36 balls (7x4; 1x6) in his 97-run opening stand with the in-form Rahul (54 off 36 balls, 5x4;1x6).

However, the hosts suffered a middle-order collapse as Sri Lankan wrist spinners Wanidu Hasaranga (1-27) and chinaman Lakshan Sandakan (3-35) spun their web around the batsmen on a flat track.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan scored 52 off 36 balls, including seven fours and a six, in his 97-run opening stand with K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

But Manish Pandey, playing his first game of the tournament, hit an unbeaten 31 off 18 balls and Shardul Thakur once again revelled as a lower-order pinch-hitter (22 not out off 8 balls; 1x4, 2x6) to ensure that the hosts crossed the 200-run mark.

Rahul set the tone playing a cut shot off rival skipper Lasith Malinga for his first boundary. Dhawan got an early 'life', when Dasun Shanaka dropped one at deep square leg. Rahul, then hit two consecutive boundaries, both drives, off Angelo Mathews as India raced to 22 without loss.

IMAGE: K L Rahul drives one to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

The visitors introduced off-spinner Dhananjaya De Silva in the fourth over, but Dhawan welcomed him with a four over long-on. Rahul then dispatched a Silva full-toss over long leg for a maximum as India amassed 13 runs from it.

Dhawan changed gears as he hammered two boundaries in the fifth over as India got to 50.

Making optimum use of the ‘life’, Dhawan smashed back-to-back fours, slashing one over backward point and another through extra cover off pacer Lahiru Kumara. The duo was coasting along well as India, after nine overs, were 82 for 0.

After two quiet overs, Dhawan smashed Hasaranga over deep mid-wicket for a six. Soon after completing his tenth T20I fifty, Dhawan perished, offering a sitter to Dhanushka Gunathilika off Sandakan at deep mid-wicket.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur revelled as a lower-order pinch-hitter, scoring an unbeaten 22 off 8 balls, including a four and two sixes, to take India past the 200-run mark.. Photograph: BCCI

However, his innings certainly will make Virat Kohli's choice of Rohit Sharma's partner difficult for the upcoming Australia series.

Sanju Samson (6) got his much-awaited chance as he was promoted at No 3 and smashed a six on the first ball but was trapped in front by Hasaranga as India slumped to 106/2.

Sandakan then pegged back the hosts by removing Rahul and Shreyas Iyer (4) in the 13th over as the hosts were in spot of bother at 122/4. While Rahul was stumped, Shreyas gave a return catch to Sandakan.

However, skipper Virat Kohli (26 off 17 balls, 2x4; 1x6) and Pandey rallied the innings before Kohli and Washington Sundar (0) were dismissed in the 18th over. But Shardul's slogging got India past a par-score mark.