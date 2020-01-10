News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia won't be overawed by Bumrah presence

Australia won't be overawed by Bumrah presence

Source: PTI
January 10, 2020 15:45 IST

The visiting Australians are wary of the threat Bumrah could pose in the series starting in Mumbai on January 14.

Australian cricket coach Andrew McDonald along with captain Aaron Finch during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday

IMAGE: Australian cricket coach Andrew McDonald along with captain Aaron Finch during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday.. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI

Australian captain Aaron Finch on Friday said it is important for his team to not "overplay" the Jasprit Bumrah factor as the ambitious visitors gear up to face India in a three-match ODI series.

India's lead pacer Bumrah is returning to action after a three-month injury lay-off, and the visiting Australians are wary of the threat he could pose in the series starting in Mumbai on January 14.

 

"I think, more and more guys face him, the more exposure you get, the more you start to understand how he bowls. So, it is important that we don't overplay that too much," Finch said during a media interaction in Mumbai.

Opening the innings with the dashing David Warner, Finch will be facing Bumrah first up.

"He is obviously a fantastic bowler and someone who, when you are not playing against him, you love watching him bowl. He is fast and aggressive and his execution is pretty spot on.

"It is more about focusing on what we are as a batting unit against that and each player has different strengths and weaknesses. So (we are doing) what we have to do for mentally being prepared for that challenge," Finch said.

 

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Agar, Zampa to play big part in Aus success in India

Agar, Zampa to play big part in Aus success in India

Labuschagne ready to fire in India ODIs

Labuschagne ready to fire in India ODIs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
   