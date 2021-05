May 24, 2021 17:35 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to travel with Team India for a long tour of England on June 2, tweeted a picture with his family.

Along with Boom Boom and wife Sanjana Ganesan are his mother Daljit Kaur, who brought up Jasprit and his elder sister Juhika single-handed. Also in the pic is Juhika's husband whose name, alas, we have been unable to locate.

Sanjana, in her Instagram story, also shared a selfie with her mother-in-law and husband.