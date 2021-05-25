Bumrah vulnerable to injuries, says Hadlee

May 25, 2021 16:21 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has been consistently performing well for the Virat Kohli-led side. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah is prone and vulnerable to injuries due to his unorthodox bowling action but India fast bowler's technique has proved highly effective in helping him catch batsmen off guard, said former New Zealand all-rounder Richard Hadlee.

Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler in all three formats, has been consistently performing well for the Virat Kohli-led side.

"Jasprit fits into the unorthodox bowling category with virtually no run up to the crease. His technique, in some ways, defies belief but has proved to be a highly effective one. He is what I call a shoulder or strength bowler with all his power and pace coming from the final part of his action as he releases the ball," said Hadlee in an interview with the International Cricket Council.

"It would be very difficult to coach his technique to an aspiring fast bowler and I think a coach would refrain from doing from that because biomechanically it could cause problems with injury."

"However, I suspect some youngsters may try to imitate him. I believe you let aspiring young fast bowlers do it their way but help to fine tune some skill sets and finer subtleties of bowling," he added.

However, Hadlee feels Bumrah's longevity in the game is yet to be determined since the fast bowler doesn't have a pure action.

"Jasprit's longevity in the game is yet to be determined. I suspect he could be more vulnerable to injury problems than those fast bowlers with more classical and 'pure' actions or techniques. Some of his potential injuries could be severe because of the stresses and strains he places on his body," Hadlee said.

"I hope any injuries he may incur will not be potentially career ending because he is a delight to watch, and he causes batsmen all sorts of problems with his unsuspecting pace, bounce, and ball movement in the air and off the pitch," he added.

The 69-year-old, who formed a legendary quartet of all-rounders with Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Kapil Dev during the late 1970s and 1980s also said cricket needs India due to the revenue it generates and also strides it has made in Test cricket that has kept longest format of the game alive.

"There is no doubt India produces a lot of revenue for cricket. Without India, the face of world cricket would be very different, therefore cricket needs India," said Hadlee.