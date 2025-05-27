Shubman Gill's Crown of Thorns

Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff discuss the young, largely experimental, team picked for the five Test tour of England, and its prospects on the latest episode of the Sports And Pastime podcast.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is India's fifth youngest Test captain. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's appointment as captain despite poor recent form and technical flaws has raised serious questions about leadership stability, Prem and Faisal point out as they debate potential batting order adjustments and discuss Shreyas Iyer's surprising omission from the team.

