Home  » Cricket » Shubman Gill's Crown of Thorns

Shubman Gill's Crown of Thorns

By PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 27, 2025 08:29 IST

Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff discuss the young, largely experimental, team picked for the five Test tour of England, and its prospects on the latest episode of the Sports And Pastime podcast.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is India's fifth youngest Test captain. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's appointment as captain despite poor recent form and technical flaws has raised serious questions about leadership stability, Prem and Faisal point out as they debate potential batting order adjustments and discuss Shreyas Iyer's surprising omission from the team.

 

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
Indian Premier League 2025

