Bumrah calls Kaif 'inaccurate'; ex-India star responds

September 26, 2025 18:30 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah slams Mohammed Kaif’s bowling take, gets gracious response. Photograph: BCCI

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif struck a conciliatory tone after Jasprit Bumrah dismissed his analysis of the pacer’s powerplay workload in the Asia Cup. Kaif clarified that his remarks were never meant as criticism but as an observation from a “well-wisher and admirer,” while reaffirming Bumrah’s status as India’s biggest match-winner.

 

Kaif responded calmly to Jasprit Bumrah's criticism, framing his comments as "a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer."

Kaif, in an X post, wrote, "Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are Indian cricket's biggest match-winner and I know what it takes to give it all when on field wearing India colours."

This comes after Kaif wrote on X that under Rohit Sharma, Bumrah would bowl an over during the powerplay, one during the middle overs, and two during the death overs. He also pointed out that Bumrah prefers to bowl when his body is warmed up to avoid injury and how one over from Bumrah after the powerplay could "hurt India" against bigger teams.

"Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia Cup, he bowled a three-overs spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt india," posted Kaif.

To this, Bumrah replied, "Inaccurate before inaccurate again."

