Rediff.com  » Cricket » Brook wins top prize at Cricket Writers' Club Awards

Brook wins top prize at Cricket Writers' Club Awards

November 28, 2023 09:43 IST
England's Harry Brook made a mark in Test cricket with four centuries in just 9 innings and helped England to the T20 World Cup win last year

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook made a mark in Test cricket with four centuries in just 9 innings and helped the team to the T20 World Cup win last year. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England's Harry Brook has been named Player of the Year at the 2023 Cricket Writers' Club Awards on Monday while Nat Sciver-Brunt won the Women's Cricket Award for a second year in a row.

Brook, 24, who made his international debut for England in January 2022 and helped them win the T20 World Cup, picked up the award for the cricketer of the year just two years after being voted the CWC's Young Player of the Year.

 

"I think the T20 World Cup just tops it to be honest," Brook was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"To have won a World Cup, to have played in an Ashes series and to have experienced some of the things I have this year is a dream come true. It has been the most enjoyable time of my life so far."

All-rounder Sciver-Brunt, recognised for a second consecutive year, impressed during an Ashes series where England fought back to end the campaign all square at 8-8.

Somerset wicket-keeper James Rew, 19, won the Young Cricketer of the Year having scored more than 1,000 runs in Division One of the County Championship.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
