HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Brook says Root, not him, deserved series top honours

Brook says Root, not him, deserved series top honours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 06, 2025 13:18 IST

x

Probably Root should be Man of the Series: Harry Brook

Harry Brook

Star England batter Harry Brook disagreed with India coach Gautam Gambhir's decision to name him as Player of the Series, saying the honour should have gone to Joe Root for his prolific run in the five-Test series.

With the series ending 2-2, each team's coach selected one player from the opposition for the Player of the Series award.

While England head coach Brendon McCullum picked India captain Shubman Gill, Gambhir chose Brook as England's standout performer.

Brook played a destructive innings of 111 off 98 balls on the fourth day of the final Test, putting England on the brink of a record chase before the visitors collapsed, losing seven wickets for 66 runs to concede the match.

"I didn't score as many runs as Rooty (Joe Root), so I probably think he should be Man of the Series—and Man of the Summer again, like he has been for many years," Brook told the BBC.

"I think we're in a great place. Obviously, it has been an awesome series. 2-2, I didn't think it was going to be like this, to be honest."

While Brook scored 481 runs at an average of 53.44, Root amassed 537 runs at an average of 67.12 across nine innings in the five-match series. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
'Siraj is India's new bowling leader'
'Siraj is India's new bowling leader'
Oval curator who silenced Gambhir and stole the show
Oval curator who silenced Gambhir and stole the show
Bumrah breaks silence after India's epic series draw
Bumrah breaks silence after India's epic series draw
From Boys To Men: India's Brave English Summer
From Boys To Men: India's Brave English Summer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Employees Shrink At PSU Banks

webstory image 2

Beyond India: 9 Of The Oldest Temples In The World

webstory image 3

Vivo Y400 5G Lands In India With 32 MP Selfie Power

VIDEOS

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand cloudburst1:39

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand...

Horrific scene seen after cloudburst in Dharali, CM Dhami did aerial survey, see the latest situation3:54

Horrific scene seen after cloudburst in Dharali, CM Dhami...

Arunachal's Kibithoo Village Shines Amid Nature, Defying Infrastructure Challenges4:57

Arunachal's Kibithoo Village Shines Amid Nature, Defying...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD