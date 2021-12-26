News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Boxing Day Test: Vaughan, Warne slam England selection

Boxing Day Test: Vaughan, Warne slam England selection

Source: PTI
December 26, 2021 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'How England have not seen Stuart Broad, with all his experience, such a wonderful Test career, is not going to be bowling a ball on a green top in Brisbane and now not here in Melbourne, that's staggering really'

IMAGE: 'How England have not seen Stuart Broad, with all his experience, such a wonderful Test career, is not going to be bowling a ball on a green top in Brisbane and now not here in Melbourne, that's staggering really'. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/Reuters

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday said he "can't fathom" why experienced pacer Stuart Broad was not included in the playing XI for the third Ashes Test and believed the tourists have "got pretty much everything wrong" so far in Australia.

England, who are lagging 0-2 in the five-match series, left out Broad along with three others for the Boxing Day Test, which began in Melbourne on Sunday.

 

"I look at someone like Stuart Broad, in Brisbane he wasn't selected on that green top there, he's not selected here," Vaughan, who led England to 26 wins in 51 Tests, including the 2005 Ashes, said on Fox Cricket.

"How England have not seen Stuart Broad, with all his experience, such a wonderful Test career, is not going to be bowling a ball on a green top in Brisbane and now not here in Melbourne, that's staggering really.

"So far the only thing they've done right on the trip is turn up on time. They've got pretty much everything wrong -- selection, tactics have not quite been right.

"Stuart Broad should be playing here (in Melbourne), he should've played in Brisbane. How Stuart Broad is not going to be bowling around the wicket to David Warner on a green top, I just can't fathom that with the quality that he brings."

Spin legend Shane Warne echoed those thoughts.

"England looks a better balanced side -- but I would have played @StuartBroad8 instead of Robinson & Pope looks a good player to me, but Bairstow had to play," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hazlewood unlikely to return for 4th Ashes Test
Hazlewood unlikely to return for 4th Ashes Test
Never easy to leave out players: Dravid on selection
Never easy to leave out players: Dravid on selection
Former England captain Illingworth dies at 89
Former England captain Illingworth dies at 89
Why India start as favourites to win in South Africa
Why India start as favourites to win in South Africa
Awareness, discipline will help us beat Omicron: PM
Awareness, discipline will help us beat Omicron: PM
Sensex: How long will the good times last?
Sensex: How long will the good times last?
Hazlewood unlikely to return for 4th Ashes Test
Hazlewood unlikely to return for 4th Ashes Test

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PHOTOS: Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test, MCG

PHOTOS: Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test, MCG

PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!

PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances