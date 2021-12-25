News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former England captain Illingworth dies at 89

Former England captain Illingworth dies at 89

December 25, 2021 23:10 IST
IMAGE: Ray Illingworth famously captained the team to an Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970–71. Photograph: Graham Chadwick/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

Former England skipper Ray Illingworth, who famously captained the team to an Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970-71, has died at the age of 89, county club Yorkshire said on Saturday.

 

Illingworth said in November he had been undergoing treatment for oesophageal cancer.

"Our thoughts are with Ray's family and the wider Yorkshire family who held Ray so dear to their hearts," Yorkshire tweeted https://twitter.com/YorkshireCCC/status/1474730255357292545

Illingworth captained England in 31 Test matches between 1958 and 1973 and played in the first-ever one-day international in 1971.

He also had spells as an administrator and the coach of the national team.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

