Social Media Abuzz About Jaiswal's Dismissal

IMAGE: A screengrab of Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal, given out caught behind off Pat Cummins on the review. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on Day 5 has created controversy.

Jaiswal was given out caught behind for 84 when he looked to go for the pull. There was a big shout for caught behind when he went for the pull. Onfield Umpire Joel Wilson signalled not out, but Pat Cummins took the review.

And that's when things got interesting

The third umpire, Sharfuddoula, a Bangladesh native, watched the replays multiple times from multiple angles and while the snickometer didn't catch a nick, the TV umpire decided to go with visual proof and ruled it in Australia's favour.

This got social media buzzing...