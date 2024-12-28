HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Last time he bats at 7: Shastri demands Reddy promotion

Last time he bats at 7: Shastri demands Reddy promotion

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2024 22:05 IST

x

Ravi Shastri calls for promotion of Nitish Reddy in batting order

Ravi Shastri

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy showed tremendous grit, scoring a dogged 105 not out at number 8. Photograph: ICC/X

Impressed by Nitish Reddy's sensational maiden century, former coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday advocated for his promotion in the batting order, suggesting that a top-six position would provide better balance to India going into the fifth and final Test.

The 21-year-old Reddy showed tremendous grit, scoring a dogged 105 not out at number 8 to virtually bail India out on the third day of the Boxing Day Test.

"I feel that the way he's batted, this is the last time he will bat at 7," Shastri told Star Sports.

 

"To get the balance of the side, you need him to go higher up the order, either 5 or 6 and then you have the opportunity of playing 5 bowlers to take the 20 wickets, and he's given that kind of confidence to the selectors and the team management and the captain.”

India's batting has looked brittle, especially with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant struggling to score runs in the five-Test series so far.

Throwing his weight behind Nitish, Shastri added, "Reddy is fully capable of batting in the top 6. Then it changes the whole balance of the game."

"You go to Sydney with him batting in the top 6, and you're playing five bowlers."

On Sunday, India will resume at 358 for nine, still trailing by 119 runs against Australia's first-innings score of 474.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

How Reddy's 'Salaar' Style Celebration Stole the Show
How Reddy's 'Salaar' Style Celebration Stole the Show
He Said It, He Did It: Reddy's Family Weeps with Joy
He Said It, He Did It: Reddy's Family Weeps with Joy
What An Innings, Nitish Reddy!
What An Innings, Nitish Reddy!
How Reddy and Sundar built a record partnership
How Reddy and Sundar built a record partnership
Sachin calls Reddy's ton a 'knock to remember'
Sachin calls Reddy's ton a 'knock to remember'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Tips To Get In Shape For Your D-Day

webstory image 2

5 Small Changes, Big Impact In 2025!

webstory image 3

What India Craves For

VIDEOS

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects to Manmohan Singh15:30

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects...

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat 3:28

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat

Bhutan King pays last respects to Manmohan Singh at Nigam Bodh Ghat1:08

Bhutan King pays last respects to Manmohan Singh at Nigam...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD