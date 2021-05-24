Why this bat is so special to Azharuddin

May 24, 2021 10:55 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammad Azharuddin/Twitter



Mohammad Azharuddin revealed one of his dearest possessions -- the cricket bat with which he scored a world record three centuries in his first three Test matches.

Azharuddin, the only batsman to score centuries in his first three Tests, discosed that the treasured bat was chosen for him by his grandfather.

'With this bat, I made a world record of three consecutive hundreds in my first three tests against England in '84-'85. In a season I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather,' the stylish right-hander, who played 99 Tests for India, tweeted.

Azhar made a smashing start to Test cricket, hitting 110 in the first innings of his debut Test against England at the Eden Gardens in December 1984.

The 21 year old then went on to score 105 and 122 in the next two Tests in Chennai and Kanpur.