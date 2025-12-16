HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports

Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 16, 2025 10:08 IST

x

IMAGE: Police and forensics, December 15, 2025, begin the task of body retrieval from the site where the shooting incident occurred at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. Photograph: AAP/Dean Lewins via Reuters
 

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday morning that 'Philippine immigration authorities said the father and son accused of killing 15 people in Sydney visited the country last month and travelled on Indian passports.'

'Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, arrived together on November 1 from Sydney and departed on November 28', a spokesman for the Philippine's bureau of immigration said on Tuesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

'The revelation reveals some of the details on the movements of the shooters in the run-up to the attack, which Australian authorities said was inspired by Islamic State,' the Sydney Morning Herald added.

Sajid Akram, media reports said earlier, first traveled to Australia in 1998 on a student visa. Subsequently, he secured a residency visa and married an Italian woman. Naveed is the eldest of his three children.

New South Wales police killed Sajid during the exchange of fire at Sydney's Bondi beach on Sunday evening. Naveed was shot and critically injured.

Naveed earlier told his mother that he and his father were out fishing before parent and son embarked on their murderous rampage, opening fire on a Hanukkah gathering at Bondi beach.

'Sunday's mass shooting at Bondi Beach was 'a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State', Australia's federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said on Tuesday', Associated Press reported.

'A news conference by political and law enforcement leaders on Tuesday was the first time officials confirmed their beliefs about the suspects' ideologies,' AP added.

'Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the remarks were based on evidence obtained, including 'the presence of Islamic State flags in the vehicle that has been seized',' AP reported.

'The suspected murderers, callous in how they allegedly coordinated their attack, appeared to have no regard for the age or ableness of their victims.' said Barrett, AP reported. 'It appears the alleged killers were interested only in a quest for a death tally.'

Mal Lanyon, the police commissioner for New South Wales, 'confirmed that a vehicle removed from the scene, registered to the younger suspect, contained improvised explosive devices', AP added.

'I also confirm that it contained two homemade ISIS flags,' Lanyon said.

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mourning The Bondi Beach Dead
Mourning The Bondi Beach Dead
Father-son duo carried out Bondi beach shooting
Father-son duo carried out Bondi beach shooting
Bondi Beach shooting: Toll rises to 16, terror probe on
Bondi Beach shooting: Toll rises to 16, terror probe on
10 killed in Sydney beach shooting during Jewish festival
10 killed in Sydney beach shooting during Jewish festival
'Saw people drop dead in front of me'
'Saw people drop dead in front of me'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

webstory image 2

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

VIDEOS

Sanjay Dutt Graces the Red Carpet at Alta Stella Launch2:02

Sanjay Dutt Graces the Red Carpet at Alta Stella Launch

Alia Bhatt Redefines Elegance in a Gorgeous Black Dress1:04

Alia Bhatt Redefines Elegance in a Gorgeous Black Dress

Indian Army's Drone Swarm Signals New Era of Warfare1:37

Indian Army's Drone Swarm Signals New Era of Warfare

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO