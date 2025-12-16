Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports

IMAGE: Police and forensics, December 15, 2025, begin the task of body retrieval from the site where the shooting incident occurred at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. Photograph: AAP/Dean Lewins via Reuters

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday morning that 'Philippine immigration authorities said the father and son accused of killing 15 people in Sydney visited the country last month and travelled on Indian passports.'

'Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, arrived together on November 1 from Sydney and departed on November 28', a spokesman for the Philippine's bureau of immigration said on Tuesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

'The revelation reveals some of the details on the movements of the shooters in the run-up to the attack, which Australian authorities said was inspired by Islamic State,' the Sydney Morning Herald added.

Sajid Akram, media reports said earlier, first traveled to Australia in 1998 on a student visa. Subsequently, he secured a residency visa and married an Italian woman. Naveed is the eldest of his three children.

New South Wales police killed Sajid during the exchange of fire at Sydney's Bondi beach on Sunday evening. Naveed was shot and critically injured.

Naveed earlier told his mother that he and his father were out fishing before parent and son embarked on their murderous rampage, opening fire on a Hanukkah gathering at Bondi beach.

'Sunday's mass shooting at Bondi Beach was 'a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State', Australia's federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said on Tuesday', Associated Press reported.

'A news conference by political and law enforcement leaders on Tuesday was the first time officials confirmed their beliefs about the suspects' ideologies,' AP added.

'Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the remarks were based on evidence obtained, including 'the presence of Islamic State flags in the vehicle that has been seized',' AP reported.

'The suspected murderers, callous in how they allegedly coordinated their attack, appeared to have no regard for the age or ableness of their victims.' said Barrett, AP reported. 'It appears the alleged killers were interested only in a quest for a death tally.'

Mal Lanyon, the police commissioner for New South Wales, 'confirmed that a vehicle removed from the scene, registered to the younger suspect, contained improvised explosive devices', AP added.

'I also confirm that it contained two homemade ISIS flags,' Lanyon said.