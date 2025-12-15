HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mourning The Bondi Beach Dead

Mourning The Bondi Beach Dead

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 15, 2025 20:49 IST

x

The day after the shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

 

IMAGE: A woman reacts as flowers lie on the ground in a makeshift memorial following the attack on a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People embrace as they visit the makeshift memorial at Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Belongings left behind by people are lined up at a ramp near the scene of the shooting at Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People react near Bondi Pavilion, December 15, 2025, following Sunday's shooting incident. Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police and forensics, December 15, 2025, begin the task of body retrieval from the site where the shooting incident occurred at Bondi Beach. Photograph: AAP/Dean Lewins via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the forensic team work at the scene of the shooting at Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers enter a tent at the scene of the shooting at Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

 

IMAGE: New South Wales police speak to a couple outside the AirBnB allegedly used by the suspects prior to the Bondi Beach shooting in the suburb of Campsie, Sydney, December 15, 2025. Photograph: AAP/Bianca De Marchi via Reuters

 

IMAGE: People bring flowers for the makeshift memorial at Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People pay respects at Bondi Pavilion to the victims of the shooting, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People run for cover after the shooting began at Bondi Beach, December 14, 2025, in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Photograph: Juan Manuel Viteri Narvaez/via Reuters

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of emergency personnel working at the scene of the shooting at Bondi Beach, December 14, 2025, in this screen grab from a video. Photograph: Nine Network/Seven Network/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Hadout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman lights a candle to place it in a Star of David-shaped arrangement during a vigil near the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 14, 2025. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and feature presented by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Father-son duo carried out Bondi beach shooting
Father-son duo carried out Bondi beach shooting
Bondi Beach shooting: Toll rises to 16, terror probe on
Bondi Beach shooting: Toll rises to 16, terror probe on
10 killed in Sydney beach shooting during Jewish festival
10 killed in Sydney beach shooting during Jewish festival
Guj, Kerala families mourn for loved ones killed in NZ shooting
Guj, Kerala families mourn for loved ones killed in NZ shooting
'Saw people drop dead in front of me'
'Saw people drop dead in front of me'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

webstory image 2

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

VIDEOS

PM Modi arrives in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II2:09

PM Modi arrives in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II

Star Footballer Messi arrives in Delhi 0:50

Star Footballer Messi arrives in Delhi

Yuvika Chaudhary Turns Heads With Her Stunning Appearance0:57

Yuvika Chaudhary Turns Heads With Her Stunning Appearance

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO