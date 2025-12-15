Mourning The Bondi Beach Dead

The day after the shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

IMAGE: A woman reacts as flowers lie on the ground in a makeshift memorial following the attack on a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

IMAGE: People embrace as they visit the makeshift memorial at Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

IMAGE: Belongings left behind by people are lined up at a ramp near the scene of the shooting at Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

IMAGE: People react near Bondi Pavilion, December 15, 2025, following Sunday's shooting incident. Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

IMAGE: Police and forensics, December 15, 2025, begin the task of body retrieval from the site where the shooting incident occurred at Bondi Beach. Photograph: AAP/Dean Lewins via Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the forensic team work at the scene of the shooting at Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers enter a tent at the scene of the shooting at Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

IMAGE: New South Wales police speak to a couple outside the AirBnB allegedly used by the suspects prior to the Bondi Beach shooting in the suburb of Campsie, Sydney, December 15, 2025. Photograph: AAP/Bianca De Marchi via Reuters

IMAGE: People bring flowers for the makeshift memorial at Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

IMAGE: People pay respects at Bondi Pavilion to the victims of the shooting, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

IMAGE: People run for cover after the shooting began at Bondi Beach, December 14, 2025, in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Photograph: Juan Manuel Viteri Narvaez/via Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view of emergency personnel working at the scene of the shooting at Bondi Beach, December 14, 2025, in this screen grab from a video. Photograph: Nine Network/Seven Network/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Hadout via Reuters

IMAGE: A woman lights a candle to place it in a Star of David-shaped arrangement during a vigil near the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 14, 2025. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photographs curated and feature presented by Manisha Kotian/Rediff