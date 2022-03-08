News
Body of Warne in Bangkok as Australia arranges return home

March 08, 2022 20:38 IST
'It is now a matter of waiting for the Australians to organise a flight... there are no reasons for Thai side to conduct any further examination.'

Health workers load the body of Shane Warne onto an ambulance for departure from the morgue at Suratthani Hospital to Bangkok in Surat Thani, Thailand, on Monday, before returning to Australia.

IMAGE: Health workers load the body of Shane Warne onto an ambulance for departure from the morgue at Suratthani Hospital to Bangkok in Surat Thani, Thailand, on Monday, before returning to Australia. Photograph: Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images

The body of Australian cricket icon Shane Warne remained in Thailand for another day on Tuesday, police said, as consular officials worked on logistics to bring home the man widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers of all time.

 

Warne, age 52, died last Friday while on holiday on the island of Koh Samui. Local authorities said Warne died due to a suspected heart attack and congenital disease.

Thai police had indicated his body could be repatriated on Tuesday. However, Kissana Phathanacharoen, a police spokesperson, said Warne's body was at a Bangkok police hospital late Tuesday where it would remain until a flight was arranged.

"It is now a matter of waiting for the Australians to organise a flight... there are no reasons for Thai side to conduct any further examination," he said.

Tributes from across the world have been pouring in for Warne, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling him "one of our nation's greatest characters".

Australia's embassy in Thailand on Tuesday said arrangements were still being made to fly the cricketer's body home and directed media enquiries to its foreign ministry in Canberra, which said it was assisting the family and would not comment further owing to its request for privacy.

Australian media has said Warne's family funeral would be followed by a memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) within two or three weeks.

The Nine Network reported the Great Southern Stand, where the spinner took his 700th wicket in 2006, would be renamed the S.K. Warne Stand in his honour.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
