News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australian government confirms state funeral for Warne

Australian government confirms state funeral for Warne

Source: PTI
March 06, 2022 17:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shane Warne died of a heart attack in Thailand on Sunday

IMAGE: Shane Warne died of a heart attack in Thailand on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who died of a heart attack on Friday while holidaying in Thailand, will receive a state funeral, a government official confirmed on Sunday.

Australian MP Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, announced on Twitter that Warne's family has allowed the public to mourn with them.

 

"I've spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane," Andrews tweeted.

"It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country," he wrote, adding the details would be finalised in the coming days.

Thai police initiated a probe into Warne's death and an autopsy is slated on Sunday before repatriation.

There has been an outpouring of tributes all over the world after the shocking death of the 52-year-old cricket icon.

Outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground's Shane Warne statue, fans have continued to lay floral tributes and other offerings.

It has been also announced by Andrews that MCG's Great Southern Stand -- where he took his hat-trick and his 700th Test wicket -- will be renamed the "SK Warne Stand", in a permanent tribute to the spin king from Victoria.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home
Warne's death a 'personal loss': Dravid
Warne's death a 'personal loss': Dravid
Warne gave me huge platform during first IPL: Jadeja
Warne gave me huge platform during first IPL: Jadeja
Khawaja, Warner lead strong Australia reply vs Pak
Khawaja, Warner lead strong Australia reply vs Pak
'India's growing influence makes evacuation success'
'India's growing influence makes evacuation success'
PIX: Mandhana, Harmanpreet meet young 'Pak fan'!
PIX: Mandhana, Harmanpreet meet young 'Pak fan'!
Jadeja 'keeps it simple at his lucky ground'
Jadeja 'keeps it simple at his lucky ground'

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Blood stains on floor of Warne's room: Thai Police

Blood stains on floor of Warne's room: Thai Police

'Warne never showed that he was a big cricketer'

'Warne never showed that he was a big cricketer'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances