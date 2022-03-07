News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Nothing is going to fill void: Warne's children pay tribute

Nothing is going to fill void: Warne's children pay tribute

March 07, 2022 21:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shane Warne

IMAGE: Fans lay floral tributes at the base of the Shane Warne statue outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Shane Warne's family expressed their sorrow and shock on Monday at the sudden death of the Australian cricket great and paid tribute to the leg-spinner, in their first public comments since his demise last week.

One of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended cricket, Warne died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday, a day after arriving on Thailand's island of Koh Samui for a vacation.

 

Warne's brother Jason spoke of watching cricket games at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the spinner in their youth, and highlighted the achievements of Warne, who took 708 Test wickets over the course of a storied career.

"I remember catching the train into the MCG in 1982, sitting in the front row of the Great Southern Stand with our fingers crossed the great Allan Border and Jeff Thomson would get the runs needed to beat England," Jason said.

"Who would have thought he would have such a huge impact at the ground in the years to come and that very stand being renamed in his honour? Amazing life. Amazing guy."

Warne had his three children Jackson, Summer and Brooke with Simone Callahan, to whom he was married for 10 years until they divorced in 2005.

"Dad, this doesn't feel real and doesn't make sense that you are not here with us anymore," Warne's daughter Brooke said in a statement. "It doesn't feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel."

"I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other."

"I don't think anything is ever going to fill the void you have left in my heart," son Jackson said. "Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same."

Well-wishers left tributes of flowers, flags, an Australian sports shirt, a can of beans and a packet of cigarettes outside the villa on the northeast coast of Koh Samui where Warne was found unconscious.

"To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable," Warne's parents, Keith and Brigitte said.

"Brigitte and I are most grateful for the many messages of love and support received over the past few days and thank one and all for their kind words of comfort."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Warne's death due to natural causes: Thai police
Warne's death due to natural causes: Thai police
Fans upset over Gavaskar's comments on Warne's death
Fans upset over Gavaskar's comments on Warne's death
Blood stains on floor of Warne's room: Thai Police
Blood stains on floor of Warne's room: Thai Police
Ukraine impact: Indian students in Belarus head home
Ukraine impact: Indian students in Belarus head home
Smriti praises Maroof for post-pregnancy comeback
Smriti praises Maroof for post-pregnancy comeback
Microsoft to set up largest data centre in Hyderabad
Microsoft to set up largest data centre in Hyderabad
Exit polls predict BJP's return with reduced majority
Exit polls predict BJP's return with reduced majority

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

The final hours before Shane Warne died...

The final hours before Shane Warne died...

Warne: Moments To Remember Him Forever

Warne: Moments To Remember Him Forever

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances