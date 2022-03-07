News
Warne's death due to natural causes: Thai police

Warne's death due to natural causes: Thai police

March 07, 2022 13:22 IST
IMAGE: Shane Warne's family had been informed of the result and had accepted the finding. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Australian cricket great Shane Warne's death on an island in Thailand last week was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday, citing the results of an autopsy.

 

Warne's family had been informed of the result and had accepted the finding. Warne's body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to his family, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.

"Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," Kissana said.

"Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."

Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died aged 52 on Friday.

His death prompted an avalanche of tribute from and beyond the cricketing world with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison describing him as "one of our nation's greatest characters."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Warne: Moments To Remember Him Forever
Blood stains on floor of Warne's room: Thai Police
Australian government confirms state funeral for Warne
Age-defying chemistry of the Khans & the cola fizz
Backstage Pics From Paris Fashion Week
Djokovic offers financial help to Ukraine
Ananya Has A Question For You
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

