Rediff.com  » Cricket » Blow for Bangladesh! Litton Das out of Asia Cup

Blow for Bangladesh! Litton Das out of Asia Cup

August 30, 2023 10:18 IST
IMAGE: Litton Das was ruled out of Asia Cup because of viral fever. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Bangladesh suffered a huge blow ahead of the start of the Asia Cup as star wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das was ruled out of the tournament because of viral fever.

After it became clear that Litton would take time to recover from his viral fever, the Bangladesh Cricket Board picked Anamul Haque Bijoy as his replacement.

 

"The National Selection Panel of BCB has named 30-year-old fellow right-hander Anamul Haque Bijoy as Litton’s replacement," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a media release.

"Due to Litton’s unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod."

Haque, who scored 1254 runs in 44 ODIs, last played in the 50-overs format against India in December last year. He will join the team on Wednesday.

Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup opening match in Kandy, on Thursday.

