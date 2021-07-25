News
Bloody frustrating these isolation rules, says Shastri

Bloody frustrating these isolation rules, says Shastri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 25, 2021 00:09 IST
IMAGE: India head coach Ravi Shastri with bowling coach Bharat Arun. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday expressed his disappointment at 10-day isolation rules for anyone who comes in contact of a COVID-19 positive person as it happened with bowling coach Bharat Arun, who has already completed his vaccination course.

 

Arun, along with senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and stand bye opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, had to remain in isolation for 10 days as per UK Health protocols as they had been in contact with throwdown specialist-cum-masseur Dayanand Garani.

The trio were back in the team bubble on Saturday after completing their mandatory isolation period of one and half weeks.

This was despite all of them testing negative during RT-PCR tests.

"My right hand back in the house. Looking fitter and stronger after being in isolation for 10 days even though testing negative all the way. Bloody frustrating these isolation rules. 2 jabs of vaccine has to be trusted," Shastri tweeted along with a selfie with his close friend and bowling coach Arun.

Saha had recovered from COVID-19 in May after contracting the virus while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League which was postponed due to multiple cases inside the bubble.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

