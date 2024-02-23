News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Blind Cricket: Ramesh leads India to victory vs Pakistan

Blind Cricket: Ramesh leads India to victory vs Pakistan

Source: PTI
February 23, 2024 21:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Friendship Series for the Blind: India beat Pakistan by 46 runs

Blind Cricket

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket Association for the Blind in India/X

Sunil Ramesh and D Venkateswara Rao scored half-centuries as Indian men's team defeated Pakistan by 46 runs in the second T20 of the Friendship Cricket Series for the Blind, in Dubai on Friday.

Ramesh struck a 61-ball 87 while Rao hit 56 off 41 deliveries to take India to a healthy 224-run total for three wickets.

 

Their partnership also yielded 121 runs for the opening wicket, which was followed by a cameo 42-run innings by Ajay Kumar Reddy.

India then restricted Pakistan to 178 for six to level the series 1-1.

Pakistan were off to a brisk start, reaching the 60-run mark in the seventh wicket but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Though skipper Badar Munir revived Pakistan's innings in the middle overs, India took a couple of more wickets to dent the rival team's hopes.

Ramesh was adjudged the player of the match.

The teams will play the third and final match of the series on Sunday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: SRK, Shahid, Sidharth light up WPL 2024
SEE: SRK, Shahid, Sidharth light up WPL 2024
'This is the Joe Root mode that win you Test matches'
'This is the Joe Root mode that win you Test matches'
PHOTOS: Root ton brings Eng back from brink on Day 1
PHOTOS: Root ton brings Eng back from brink on Day 1
Coach Schopman's exit rocks Indian women's hockey
Coach Schopman's exit rocks Indian women's hockey
Forex reserves decline $5.24 bn to $617.23 bn
Forex reserves decline $5.24 bn to $617.23 bn
Ranji: Taide slams ton; Musheer leads Mumbai recovery
Ranji: Taide slams ton; Musheer leads Mumbai recovery
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Akash Deep's dream debut: What he did differently

Akash Deep's dream debut: What he did differently

Joe Root becomes England's first 19,000-run batter

Joe Root becomes England's first 19,000-run batter

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances