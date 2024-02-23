News
Joe Root becomes England's first 19,000-run batter

Joe Root becomes England's first 19,000-run batter

Source: ANI
February 23, 2024 19:12 IST
Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

Experienced batter Joe Root became England's most successful batter after he became the first batter from his nation to go past the 19,000-run mark following his unbeaten ton against India on Day 1 of the fourth Test.

Root tapped into his prime form to pull England back into the game after debutant pacer Akash Deep provided India with a dream start.

 

Along with Ben Foakes, he stitched up a 114-run partnership and ensured that England went wicketless in the second session for the first time in the series.

With an exquisite drive, he found the boundary line to raise his bat for his 31st Test ton.

With his knock of 106*, Root has now amassed 19,014 runs and became the first England batter to do so. His closest competitor is former England skipper Alastair Cook who struck 15,737 runs during his decorated career.

Root's knock was a perfect blend of patience and aggression as he picked his moments to find the boundary line which kept the scoreboard ticking.

With his game-changing knock, Root brought up his 10th Test ton against India in 52nd innings which is the most by any batter in the format.

Australia's veteran batter Steve Smith has nine tons against India in red ball cricket. Cricket legends Gary Sobers, Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting have eight tons each to their name against India.

Source: ANI
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

