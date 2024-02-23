PHOTOS: Debutant Akash Deep rocks England

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 4th Test played between India and England in Ranchi on Friday.

IMAGE: England opener Zak Crawley struggled early on in his innings. Photograph: BCCI

England openers have started watchfully before Crawley opened up.

The ball is nipping around and Zak Crawley is clearly looking uncomfortable.

But the England opener has managed to hit a couple of fine boundaries down the ground and one through mid-wicket.

Siraj is trying to get some lateral movement and he strays on the pads a couple of times and Crawley manages to clip it off his pads for a four!

IMAGE: England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett run between the wickets. Photograph: BCCI

He then gets on top of the ball and smacks it over long on for a six! The 7th over proves expensive for Siraj.

Akash Deep nearly got his opening wicket in the 4th over when he had Crawley bowled neck and crop but the third umpire spotted a front foot no ball and that turned out to be an anti-climax.

Akash Deep keeps bowling on good length and keeping the batters tied up. Duckett in particular has not been able to score freely.

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates after bowling out Zak Crawley but it was deemed a no ball. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, seamer Akash Deep became the fourth India player to make his Test debut in the ongoing series against England after being picked for the fourth Test in Ranchi on Friday.

With India 2-1 ahead in the five-match series, the hosts have rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the match.

Akash was picked as the second seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj.

England captain Ben Stokes elected to bat after winning the toss but appeared unsure how the pitch, which already has cracks at both ends, would behave over the next five days.

"We've had opportunities throughout the series where we could have maybe asserted ourselves a little better but I've been really happy with the way that we've operated," Stokes said.

"But 2-1 down, and we're going to emphasise forcing a result."

IMAGE: Umpire Rod Tucker signals a no ball, denying Akash Deep his maiden Test wicket. Photograph: BCCI

England brought in seamer Ollie Robinson and spinner Shoaib Bashir, replacing Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed.

Leg-spinner Rehan was returning home for personal reasons, the tourists said in a statement.

India captain Rohit Sharma said they too would have liked to bat first.

"The pitch looks a little dry and there's a few cracks in it," Rohit said.

"We've got to play well to win, just like the last two games which were very good for us. We hope to continue in the same way."