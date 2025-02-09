Blackout at Barabati: Fans take over the show

IMAGE: 45,000-strong crowd transformed the unexpected break into a dazzling spectacle. Photograph: ANI Photo

A floodlight malfunction brought a dramatic halt to India's chase of 305 against England in the second ODI at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

With India cruising at 48/0, the lights went out, forcing players off the field and turning the focus to the stands.

The power issue began with a flicker in the sixth over, but quickly escalated into a full blackout of one of the main floodlight towers. While visibility on the field wasn't completely compromised, regulations require full illumination, leaving officials no choice but to suspend play.

“The generator powering the floodlight malfunctioned. Switching to the backup took time, causing the delay,” a stadium official explained.

While officials worked to restore power, the 45,000-strong crowd transformed the unexpected break into a dazzling spectacle.

Thousands of fans switched on their phone flashlights, creating a sea of light that illuminated the stadium. The public address system even encouraged the impromptu light show, turning the stands into an electrifying, albeit cricket-less, party.

Music blared, fans danced, and the Barabati Stadium became a unique scene, a testament to the fans' enthusiasm even when the cricket was paused.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann, commentating on-air, quipped humorously, "Someone tell them they can't do this for too long — their phone batteries are going to drain out."