CT PHOTOS: SA outplay sorry Afghanistan

IMAGE: South Africa's Wiaan Mulder celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

South Africa opener Ryan Rickelton scored a maiden One-Day International century with a fluent 103 as his side eased to a 107-run win over Afghanistan in their opening Champions Trophy Group B fixture at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat, amassing 315 for six in their 50 overs on a wicket with pace and bounce that was more akin to their home conditions on the Highveld than a sub-continent style pitch.

IMAGE: Rahmat Shah's fighting 92 was in vain. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah scored a fighting 90 but South Africa’s seamers stifled the run-rate and picked up regular wickets as their opponents battled to stay in the contest and fell well short as they were bowled out for 208 in 43.3 overs.

Australia and England clash in the second Group B fixture in Lahore on Saturday.

"I was a bit edgy, but to contribute to the team and set us up for a winning performance, I am chuffed with that," Rickelton said at the post-match presentation.

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton celebrates after reaching his century against Afghanistan. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

"The wicket played alright, the bounce was a bit inconsistent and you had to work out how to adapt to score your runs.

"We could have pushed harder at certain stages of our innings, but everyone chipped in to make sure we had competitive total."

South Africa's innings was anchored by the left-hander, whose 103 came from 106 deliveries, but there were valuable contributions all the way through.

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma scored a solid 58. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

Captain Temba Bavuma scored 58 as he put on 129 with Rickelton for the second wicket before Rassie van der Dussen pitched in with a useful 52 and Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 52 from 36 deliveries to give the innings a boost at the end.

In contrast to South Africa, Afghanistan battled to find a way to stem the flow of runs, with 40-year-old off-spinner Mohammad Nabi the pick of their bowlers with 2-51 from 10 overs.

IMAGE: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after running out Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

Afghanistan’s lone resistance came from middle-order batter Shah, who took the attack to the bowlers but ran out of partners as nobody around him could build an innings.

Kagiso Rabada finished with 3-36 in 8.3 overs and was well supported by Wiaan Mulder, who took 2-36 in his nine overs.

"The batting was not good enough today," Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said.

IMAGE: Noor Ahmed appeals for the wicket of Ryan Rickelton. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket/X

"The pitch was helping them in the second innings.

"We did well in the bowling but not so good in the first 20 overs (of Afghanistan's batting innings). The toss was important, it was not a typical Karachi pitch."

South Africa will next play Australia in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, while Afghanistan meet England in Lahore the following day in what is already a must-win game for them with the top two in the four-team group advancing to the semi-finals.