Home  » Cricket » 'Biggest signing in BBL history': Thunder confirm Ashwin signing

'Biggest signing in BBL history': Thunder confirm Ashwin signing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 25, 2025 17:46 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is set to create history as the first capped India men's player to play in the BBL T20 league. Photograph: Sydney Thunder/X

Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday became the first major Indian cricketer to join the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) by signing up with Sydney Thunder.

Ashwin recently announced his retirement from the IPL, making him eligible to play in T20 leagues around the world. The spin great had said goodbye to international cricket in the middle of the Australia tour last year.

The 39-year-old will be available for the second half of the BBL scheduled from December 14 to January 25.

"Thunder were crystal clear about how they'd use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we're fully aligned on my role," Ashwin was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. 

"I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it's always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can't wait to perform for the Thunder Nation."

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland called it the biggest signing in BBL history.

"I think it's arguably the biggest signing in BBL history -- first Indian legend and an icon of the game," Copeland said.

"He's a very competitive guy but one of the most impressive things has been before I even mentioned a thing about our club, he said, 'I loved what Sam Billings did for you guys last year as the overseas player. 

"And if I was to play there, I would really want to make sure I leave a positive impact on Tanveer Sangha and Chris Green'."

Ravichandran Ashwin

Photograph: Ravichandran Ashwin/X

Ashwin will be the first India men's capped cricketer to feature in the BBL. India-born Unmukt Chand and Nikhil Chaudhary played in the BBL after migrating overseas.

Ashwin has also entered the ILT20 auction, and following its conclusion on January 4, he will join the Thunder for the latter part of the season.

 

The BCCI bars active Indian players from taking part in overseas T20 leagues while still involved with the national side or the IPL.

A decorated international career saw Ashwin finish as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 scalps, behind only Anil Kumble's 619.

In the IPL, Ashwin featured in 221 matches, picking up 187 wickets at 30.22 with best figures of 4/34. He also contributed 833 runs with the bat, including a highest score of 50.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
