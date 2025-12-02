Big Names Quit IPL Weeks Before Auction

IMAGE: IPL 2026 loses two giants. Photograph: BCCI

As teams prepare for the IPL 2026 auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, the spotlight has unexpectedly shifted from potential signings to the big names who won't be part of the season. A string of sudden announcements has left franchises and fans recalibrating their expectations.

The first surprise came from Faf du Plessis, who revealed he would sit out IPL 2026 to focus on the Pakistan Super League. The former CSK and RCB captain, who represented Delhi Capitals last season, had been expected to enter the auction until he opted out at the last moment.

Soon after, an even bigger shock followed: Andre Russell's IPL retirement. Once Kolkata Knight Riders decided not to retain him, many anticipated a fierce bidding war. Instead, the West Indies all-rounder ended his IPL playing career entirely, transitioning into KKR's setup as their new Power Coach.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin's early exit leaves IPL 2026 without a legend. Photograph: BCCI

Long before these developments, Ravichandran Ashwin had already stepped away. The veteran off-spinner, who last featured for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, retired from Indian cricket well ahead of the mini-auction window. A difficult season and a subsequent injury which also ruled him out of the Big Bash League -- confirmed he wouldn't return for IPL 2026.

With Faf, Russell and Ashwin all absent, the league enters the new season without three of its most influential figures.

The build-up to the auction, usually buzzing with anticipation, now carries a layer of uncertainty and a lingering question: Why are so many senior stars stepping away just before IPL 2026?

One thing is clear: The upcoming season will feel very different without them.