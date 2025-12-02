HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Big Names Quit IPL Weeks Before Auction

Big Names Quit IPL Weeks Before Auction

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 02, 2025 06:52 IST

x

Faf du Plessis

IMAGE: IPL 2026 loses two giants. Photograph: BCCI
 

As teams prepare for the IPL 2026 auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, the spotlight has unexpectedly shifted from potential signings to the big names who won't be part of the season. A string of sudden announcements has left franchises and fans recalibrating their expectations.

The first surprise came from Faf du Plessis, who revealed he would sit out IPL 2026 to focus on the Pakistan Super League. The former CSK and RCB captain, who represented Delhi Capitals last season, had been expected to enter the auction until he opted out at the last moment.

Soon after, an even bigger shock followed: Andre Russell's IPL retirement. Once Kolkata Knight Riders decided not to retain him, many anticipated a fierce bidding war. Instead, the West Indies all-rounder ended his IPL playing career entirely, transitioning into KKR's setup as their new Power Coach.

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin's early exit leaves IPL 2026 without a legend. Photograph: BCCI

Long before these developments, Ravichandran Ashwin had already stepped away. The veteran off-spinner, who last featured for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, retired from Indian cricket well ahead of the mini-auction window. A difficult season and a subsequent injury which also ruled him out of the Big Bash League -- confirmed he wouldn't return for IPL 2026.

With Faf, Russell and Ashwin all absent, the league enters the new season without three of its most influential figures.

The build-up to the auction, usually buzzing with anticipation, now carries a layer of uncertainty and a lingering question: Why are so many senior stars stepping away just before IPL 2026?

One thing is clear: The upcoming season will feel very different without them.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ashwin retires from IPL: 'Time to explore other leagues'
Ashwin retires from IPL: 'Time to explore other leagues'
Andre Russell in new IPL role; joins KKR as 'power coach'
Andre Russell in new IPL role; joins KKR as 'power coach'
Du Plessis pulls out of IPL 2026 auction; to play in PSL
Du Plessis pulls out of IPL 2026 auction; to play in PSL
Big names in play as IPL mini-auction set for mid-Dec
Big names in play as IPL mini-auction set for mid-Dec
'Get Rid Of IPL Auctions; Make It A 6-Month League'
'Get Rid Of IPL Auctions; Make It A 6-Month League'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp Again1:01

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp...

'Raising issues is not drama': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at PM Modi1:44

'Raising issues is not drama': Priyanka Gandhi hits back...

Mouni Roy Steals the Spotlight With Her Stunning Style!0:52

Mouni Roy Steals the Spotlight With Her Stunning Style!

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO