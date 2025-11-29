Du Plessis pulls out of IPL 2026; to play in PSL

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis featured in 154 matches in his IPL career from 2012 to 2025, including seven seasons for Chennai Super Kings during which he won two IPL titles in 2018 and 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said he will not be participating in the Indian Premier League for the first time in 14 years as he decided not to enter his name in next month's IPL players' auction. The veteran batter will instead be playing in the Pakistan Super League in 2026.



Du Plessis featured in 154 matches in his IPL career from 2012 to 2025, including seven seasons for Chennai Super Kings during which he won two IPL titles in 2018 and 2021, along with three seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiants and a single season for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.



In his last season for Delhi Capitals, he managed just 202 runs in nine matches at an average of 22.44 with two fifties.



The 41-year-old South African said he has opted to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) instead as he seeks a new challenge in his career.



He expressed gratitude for his IPL experience, thanking fans, teammates, and coaches for their support.



The 2026 IPL auction is set to be held on December 16

in Abu Dhabi. Unlike the mega auctions, this year's players' auction will be a mini auction and will be completed in a single day.'After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back. This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else,' du Plessis said on Instagram.'India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person. To every coach, teammate, support staff member, and every fan who has backed me over the years - thank you. Your support has meant the world.'

'Fourteen years is a long time, and I'm proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn't goodbye - you'll see me again. This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It's an exciting step for me, a chance to experience something new, to grow as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy. A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I'm looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon.'