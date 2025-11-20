HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Get Rid Of IPL Auctions; Make It A 6-Month League'

'Get Rid Of IPL Auctions; Make It A 6-Month League'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 20, 2025 09:04 IST

x

Akash Ambani with Nita Ambani

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians owners Akash Ambani and Nita Ambani at the IPL 2025 auction. Photograph: BCCI

Former India player Robin Uthappa called for a bold revamp of the Indian Premier League by getting rid of the annual player auctions and having trade windows open throughout the year along with a draft system. 

He also wants the IPL to evolve into a "six-month league" with international matches slotted in between.

"They are not taking it beyond the start-up stage. It is baffling. You are the leading cricket league in the world. Mature now. Just get on with it," said Uthappa on his YouTube channel.

"Stop with the auctions and keep the trade window open throughout the year. Have a draft and get rid of the auctions. For crying out loud, get rid of the auctions. I have been saying this even when I was playing," he added.

Uthappa, who won the IPL twice -- Kolkata Knight Riders (2014) and Chennai Super Kings (2021) -- played 205 matches in the T20 league scoring 4952 runs with 27 fifties, including a season high of 660 runs in IPL 2014

for KKR. Overall, he played for six IPL teams including Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Pune Warriors and Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 to 2022.

He believes that the IPL should be played for a duration of six months.

"They are not going beyond the entertainment mindset, for TV. Even a draft can be great TV. You will get your fans engaging and create fan loyalty. Just get it going. I think it should be like a six-month league. You can have international fixtures in between. It has to evolve," he added.

 

The IPL 2026 mini auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Ahead of the auction,the league saw one of its biggest trade-off when Rajasthan Royals traded Captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for the dynamic all-rounder duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of IPL 2026.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Jadeja Captain Rajasthan Royals?
Will Jadeja Captain Rajasthan Royals?
CSK Welcome Sanju In Kollywood Style!
CSK Welcome Sanju In Kollywood Style!
'Dhoni Won't Be 'Keeper At CSK'
'Dhoni Won't Be 'Keeper At CSK'
Brand Boom For Harmanpreet After World Cup Glory
Brand Boom For Harmanpreet After World Cup Glory
Will Selectors Consider Rinku For Tests?
Will Selectors Consider Rinku For Tests?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

webstory image 2

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

VIDEOS

Peru studying India s demand for separate chapter on critical minerals in FTA Envoy18:40

Peru studying India s demand for separate chapter on...

Community led greywater revolution puts Gujarat village on national map2:49

Community led greywater revolution puts Gujarat village...

TMC s Kalyan Banerjee files complaint against Governor C V Anand Bose, accuses him of Desh droh2:36

TMC s Kalyan Banerjee files complaint against Governor C...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO