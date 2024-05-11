News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » In red-hot AI space, funds for Indian startups cooling down: Traxcn

In red-hot AI space, funds for Indian startups cooling down: Traxcn

By Surajeet Das Gupta
May 11, 2024 19:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) funding for Indian startups in the artificial intelligence sector has seen a dramatic decrease with deal sizes shrinking, notwithstanding the buzz around the country’s potential as a major AI hub.

Startup

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Data from research agency Traxcn, which tracks PE/VC investments, shows that total funding for AI startups in India, which started with a bang in 2022 at $599 million, dropped sharply in 2023 to $168.4 million — a decrease of over 71 per cent.

 

Since January this year, startups have only managed to garner $31.9 million in three rounds.

However, that’s not the case globally. According to Crunchbase, AI startups worldwide raised $50 billion in 2023, up from $45.8 billion in 2022.

In the first quarter of 2024, total AI funding stood at $12.2 billion.

The size of the funds raised by Indian AI startups is also becoming smaller.

In 2022, the average deal size was $14.7 million, but it dropped to $7.1 million in 2023; it has slightly increased in 2024 (until May 3) to $10.6 million.

One of the largest fundraising in the AI space was seen in 2022 with Chennai and Palo Alto-based Uniphore Technologies raising over $400 million through series E funding, hitting a valuation of $2.5 billion.

Incubated at IIT Madras in 2008, Uniphore is an enterprise AI platform built to learn human emotions and react in real-time.

Its latest funding came from New Enterprises Associates and March Capital.

The company was founded by Ravi Saraogi and Umesh Yadav and has offices across the US, Singapore, and Japan, among others.

In the same year, the second-largest investment went to Gupshup — an AI conversational messaging platform for businesses — which raised $200 million in a round led by Tiger Global (it has raised $486 million in eight rounds, so far), followed by MathCo, which raised $50 million from Info Edge, Brighton Park Capital and others.

In 2023, the largest fundraisers were far smaller — the biggest was by Bhavish Aggarwal’s AI venture Krutim, which raised $50 million from Matrix Partners but hit a valuation of $1 billion.

The next big fundraising was of $41 million by Sarvam AI, in which Lightspeed Venture Partners and WestBridge Capital, among others, participated.

The company is developing efficient large language models and enabling new-generation AI applications through enterprise models.

In 2024, so far, capital raising by AI startups is even smaller, with the biggest being from Neysa — which uses AI to transform modern enterprises.

It raised $20 million from Matrix Partners and Nexus Venture Partners in a seed round.

The other two among the top three are by Attentive.ai and RagaAI, which garnered US $7 million and US $4.7 million, respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Surajeet Das Gupta
Source: source
 
Print this article
Why Has SIP Activity Jumped?
Why Has SIP Activity Jumped?
Are Markets Expecting Lower BJP Tally?
Are Markets Expecting Lower BJP Tally?
'Markets Could Crash 40-50% If...'
'Markets Could Crash 40-50% If...'
EPL PIX: Gvardiol brace sends Man City to top
EPL PIX: Gvardiol brace sends Man City to top
Why Indian archers strong medal contenders at Olympics
Why Indian archers strong medal contenders at Olympics
IPL: DC captain Pant suspended for one match!
IPL: DC captain Pant suspended for one match!
Modi will make Amit Shah PM, finish Yogi: Kejriwal
Modi will make Amit Shah PM, finish Yogi: Kejriwal

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Mahindra's 3XO A Game Changer in Compact SUV Segment

Mahindra's 3XO A Game Changer in Compact SUV Segment

Ambareesh Baliga's Advice For Investors

Ambareesh Baliga's Advice For Investors

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances