Fans queue up for tickets to India-Pakistan clash

Fans queue up for tickets to India-Pakistan clash

Source: ANI
September 06, 2023 13:18 IST
World Cup

IMAGE: India and Pakistan fans during the Asia Cup match in Dubai, on August 28, 2022. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The highly-anticipated showdown of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, pitting arch-rivals India against Pakistan, is scheduled for October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Cricket enthusiasts across India are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to secure tickets for this epic clash in the world's largest cricket stadium.

 

However, for many fans, acquiring these coveted tickets has proven to be a challenging endeavor. As eager fans from all corners of the globe flock to the BCCI's partner site, BookMyShow, tickets are vanishing swiftly, leaving some enthusiasts longing for more.

With only a limited number of tickets available through offline channels, fans from across India are converging on Ahmedabad as the match day approaches, hoping to witness the epic India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

One devoted fan named Avinash, who hails from Odisha, shared his determination, saying, "The match is on the 14th. I've traveled 2,000 kilometers to watch it. I'll go to great lengths to secure these tickets."

Another fan from Odisha, Prakash, echoed the sentiment, expressing, "I've come from Odisha, and it would be a disappointment if I can't secure a ticket."

Kaushik, a local resident of Ahmedabad, added, "I reside just behind the stadium. I've been attempting to book an online ticket but haven't succeeded yet. I'm hopeful that they'll open an offline counter as well."

In addition to the ticket frenzy, the Indian cricket team recently unveiled its squad for the World Cup. This marquee event will feature ten teams, spanning 10 venues, and will take place from October 5 to November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host both the tournament opener and the final, with a total of 48 matches scheduled over 46 thrilling days.

The action kicks off on Thursday, October 5, as the 2019 finalists, England and New Zealand, face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India embarks on its World Cup journey with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for an unforgettable World Cup spectacle.

Source: ANI
