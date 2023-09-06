News
Rahul Tewatia Welcomes Baby Girl

Rahul Tewatia Welcomes Baby Girl

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 06, 2023 12:59 IST
Rahul Tewatia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/X

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and Ridhi Pannu have welcomed a baby girl, just a day after Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan celebrated the arrival of their baby boy Angad.

 

Rahul Tewatia

On Tuesday, Tewatia posted an adorable photo of their newborn daughter on Instagram. The 30 year old expressed his excitement by saying, 'Today, we went from two to three. She's here! She's here today. Beautiful and Sweet.'

Congratulations poured in from Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel who sent their heartfelt wishes to the new parents.

